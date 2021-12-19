CND says shortages persist in glass bottles

Changes due to Covid 19 have caused difficulties in supplying the local market with its Presidente beer brand

The Dominican National Brewery (CND) reported that the shortage of glass bottles persists due to the changes brought about by the arrival of covid 19 in industries and in the population’s consumption, which has caused difficulties to supply the local market with their brand of Presidente beer.

However, the company assures that although the path is “challenging,” it is working hard on some initiatives so that soon Dominican consumers can continue to enjoy the brand that fills them with pride.

During a ceremony for the celebration of Retailer’s Day, organized by the Confederation of Provisions Trade and SMEs of the Dominican Republic (Confecomercio), the commercial director of CND, Roberto Espinal, said that the glass bottle factories were among those that more suffered from the pandemic crisis to such a level that to date they have not recovered from the blows of recent months.

However, the executive of the Dominican National Brewery said that that company is supporting a faster recovery of the glass industry, for which he recalled that last year the company signed an agreement with Caribbean Glass Industry, the only glass factory that will be established in the Dominican Republic, with the aim of buying a large part of its production of new bottles.

He highlighted that they are also working on projects to guarantee consumers a more significant and faster return of bottles and other containers to the points of sale.

Ramírez said that another of the CND initiatives is the 50% increase recently made in the payment of bottles to merchants and bottle racks to encourage a greater return of the glass container.

He also indicated that awareness campaigns are being launched to encourage consumers to return the bottles to grocery stores.