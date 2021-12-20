Global Finance says Popular has the “best private bank”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The magazine Global Finance recognized the Banco Popular Dominicano as the financial institution with the best private bank in the Dominican Republic. This is the third time that the financial magazine based in New York has distinguished the bank’s offer to the segment of clients with high purchasing power.

In its evaluations, Global Finance points out that the award-winning financial institutions have been able to respond to the demands of an affluent type of client that, in the face of the global health crisis, diversified their requirements and has directed their investor appetite towards banking options with a broad focus on sustainable banking and digitality.

Both categories are led in the country by Banco Popular.