Quality certification granted to meat products company

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Agrocarne company, which manufactures meat products based on cattle raised by the Central Romana Corporation, announced that it was certified under the Food Safety Management System, in compliance with the requirements of Food Safety System Certification 22000, granted by the auditing firm. Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance.

With this certification, Agrocarne becomes the first meat processing plant in the country to obtain the FSSC 22000 guarantee and remains among the few that hold this quality standard in all of Central America and the Caribbean.

The scope of the certification ranges from slaughter and processing of strip meat, vacuum-packed cuts of meat, and processing and packaging of ground beef burgers.

“This is an achievement achieved through the work and effort of all our collaborators at Agrocarne, who assumed with great dedication the goal of being pioneers as a meat company in being certified under the FSSC 22000 standard,” said engineer Eduardo Martínez-Lima Jr., vice president of Administration of Central Romana.

According to a press release, the company also stressed that obtaining the guarantee of this food safety management system is the first step to exporting meat to the United States.