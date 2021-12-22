In the Dominican Republic, imports are favored

Agricultural production

The president of the National Association of Agricultural Professionals (ANAPA), Danilo Severino, affirmed yesterday that the authorities of the sector privilege imports instead of favoring national production.

He specified that imports are projected at US $ 1 billion for this year, registering a substantial increase, especially between October and November, when more than 15 million pounds of pork have been imported. The family basket (basic staples), he said, increases every day because imports have been prioritized, and he recalled that onion producers had to employ Inespre to get paid.

He considered that Christmas would be the saddest due to the layoff of more than 800 agricultural professionals left without their livelihood.

He hopes that by 2022 President Luis Abinader will fulfill his promise to replace the furloughed agricultural professionals. Severino said that those discharged had been replaced by unskilled personnel, detrimental to the sector. ANAPA put into circulation the agenda for 2022, which brings a message from its president and essential information.