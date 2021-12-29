Industrialists do not want closure of the economy by Ómicron

Santo Domingo, DR.

The industrial sector is cautious with the omicron variant that already circulates in many parts of the world.

The president of the National Association of Companies and Industries of Herrera (Aneih), Noel Ureña, does not believe that it is appropriate to close the economy because companies have their protocols under development, but rather to apply greater controls in the most contagious variant coincides with dates festive in most of the world, which further facilitates its spread.

However, he stressed that the sector is concerned that this omicron variant will aggravate even more temporarily the disruption in trade due to the effect it can have on the supply of products and services, including logistics in countries that are surprised by a very steep increase of new cases of Covid-19 patients, who are unable to go to their jobs.

Greater control

Noel Ureña, president of the Aneih, affirmed that the measures should have been adopted before fully opening the celebrations of the Christmas festivities, so he believes that it is appropriate to close now. However, they always respect that health policy is prioritized because there is no economy or anything without health.

He understands that if restrictive measures are to be taken, they have to start applying them by the 31st of this month, controlling a little “because free activities have gotten out of hand.”

He reiterated that companies already have protocols to continue working and guarantee employees’ health, so he thinks that restriction policies should not be touched yet as was done before unless there is no outbreak or regrowth.

Cases in the USA

The New York Journal reports a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci that as the omicron variant spreads, Covid-19 cases will increase and expressed concern for people who have assumed this new variant lightly.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, expects further increases in cases in the United States, as the variant is “extremely contagious.”