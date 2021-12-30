Livestock delivers sheep to associations

Reproduction. It is part of the project.

The General Directorate of Livestock (Digega), through the Directorate of Extension and Livestock Promotion, delivered 21 stallion sheep of the Katahdin and pelibuey breeds to the producers of the associations of the Elías Piña, Pedernales, and Independencia provinces.

With the delivery, which is part of the project “Strengthening the Ovicaprine Breeding in the Border Region of the Dominican Republic,” it seeks to strengthen and comprehensively develop populations with high levels of poverty through the breeding and production of sheep and goats, creating Sustainable livelihoods to increase producers’ incomes and prevent migration from these rural locations.

Breeding with animals with higher production capacity and high genetic value will benefit.

Geovanny Molina, general director of Livestock, promised to continue developing the project’s objectives with technical assistance and training.