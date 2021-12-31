Govt. assumes debt to freeze fuel prices again

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) reported that for the week of 1 to 7 January 2022, the prices of all fuels will remain unchanged, after the government assumes a debt of RD$191.6 million for keeping these prices frozen.

As of this Saturday, premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$270.10 a gallon and regular at RD$255.50 a gallon.

According to the report, optimum diesel will be sold at RD$219.10. At the same time, regular diesel will be sold at RD$201.10 and Liquefied Petroleum Gas at RD$141.10.

Likewise, natural gas is sold at (RD$28.97), avtur at (RD$180.68), kerosene at (RD$209.80), fuel oil at (RD$153.64), and fuel oil at 1% (RD$172.01).

The report indicates that the international market marks a clear panorama of uncertainty with upward trends, due to the progressive advance of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which, despite its less harmful effects, has significantly pressured oil prices due to the decrease in expectations of a recovery in world fuel consumption.