MICM closes 2021 as the engine of economic reactivation

Santo Domingo.– The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) closed 2021 reaping the fruits of the actions that promoted the economic reactivation in the Dominican Republic, after the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Free Zones sector became one of the most dynamic in the national economy, with the installation and start-up of 100 new free zone companies, which represented an investment of US $ 231.5 million and the generation of 12,575 direct jobs.

In terms of exports, this sector generated 6.5 billion dollars for the country with 734 manufacturing companies active in 79 industrial parks and the creation of 182 thousand jobs. This created the foundations to strengthen the nearshoring strategy and achieve one of the most important goals proposed by President Luis Abinader, to make the Dominican Republic the main logistics Hub in the region.

MICM minister Víctor -Ito- Bisonó made more than 50 visits to companies in all productive sectors as part of the ambitious “Ruta Industrial” program, implemented by the current administration, and which is dedicated to identifying support opportunities for the development of micro, small and medium-size businesses.

MSMEs, as the nerve center of the national economy, facilitated the promotion of projects related to various business models, with training, support and financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. These projects were grouped under the umbrella of the programs “Ruta Mipymes,” “Mujeres en la Frontera” and “MipymesMujer Certification”, of the Vice Ministry of Internal Trade.