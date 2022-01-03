Banks scramble schedules on spate of infections

Santo Domingo.- The country’s commercial banks began yesterday to announce the new hours for their face-to-face operations from today, January 3, 2022, as a preventive measure to face the rise in influenza and Covid-19 infections.

The measure responds to a call from the Association of Commercial Banks (ABA), which in turn, being a measure of temporary flexibility, recommends that they specifically notify their schedules to the Superintendence of Banks, since all are not affected by the same way.

The notices are being published by each bank on their social networks and websites.