Dominican payments via Web soar 66.4% to US$1.0B

Santo Domingo.- Payments in local businesses through the Internet in the Dominican Republic close in 2021 with an exponential growth compared to the previous year, judging by transactions of this type carried out between January and November, in addition to an amount traded which almost doubles in 2020.

Transactions with cards not present via the Internet in local businesses grew 66.4% in the 11 months of this year compared to all of 2020, according to data registered by the Central Bank.

During the referred period of 2021, consumers made 18.8 million transactions through the internet with the different types of card, a net increase of 7.5 million compared to all those made the previous year, when they totaled 11.3 million.

Between January and November 2021, Dominicans paid RD$52.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) in local businesses, an amount that implies a growth of 84.2% compared to all of 2020, when the figure rose to RD$28.3 billion, a net increase of RD$23.8 billion.