Dominican Pension Fund Administrators manage US$13.6B

Santo Domingo.- The pension fund managed by the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) in the Dominican Republic reached RD$747.6 billion (US$13.6 billion) as of November 2021, an amount higher than in 2020, according to data from the Dominican Association of Administrators of Pension Funds (Adafp).

At the end of 2020, the pension funds managed by the AFPs exceeded RD$645.42 billion, owned by 4,059,936 affiliates.

According to documents quoted by Diario Libre, as of September 2021, 8,152 disability pensions had been delivered; 11,165 survivor pensions to 25,303 relatives of deceased affiliates; and more than 29,000 senior citizen and severance pensions.