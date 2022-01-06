Taxman’s fines and penalties jumped 301.3% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The collections of the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) for fines and penalties to taxpayers jumped 301.3% in 2021 compared to 2020, a year in which the entity applied a series of “temporary tax forgiveness” for the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to an income report from the DGII, when in 2020, the year in which the pandemic was declared, the effective collections for fines and sanctions totaled RD$92 million, between January and November 2021 they were RD$369.4 million.

The goal of the DGII in those months of 2021 was to collect RD$389.29 million for fines and penalties, achieving 94.9%.

If the collections for fines and penalties in the two pre-pandemic years are compared, those of 2021 also exceed them. In 2018 RD$258.4 billion were collected for this concept and in 2019 they were RD$271.8 billion.

Among the faults that taxpayers may incur is tax evasion, which is when a false or inaccurate declaration is presented, or the total or partial payment of the tax by the taxpayer or person responsible is omitted. There is also the default, which is when the tax debt is paid after the established date