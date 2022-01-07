Gov. inspectors will enforce 20-80 illegal worker rule
Santo Domingo.- After the Government deadline issued to companies that hire irregular foreigners, the National Migration Council (CNM) will now discuss what actions to follow, according to Enrique García, Director of Immigration
García said they will begin inspections in companies and employers to verify that they have established the hiring of foreign workers with skillful documentation
Companies cannot hire more than 20% of
foreigners on their staff.
The official explained that, at the meeting, convened for tonight by the president, Luis Abinader, “all angles of the decision will be discussed, such as: when will the inspections begin, if the term will be extended or if they will be more flexible the requirements.”
Enforcement is a word and not a practice in the RD.
Sectors of the RD are too dependent on irregular foreigners to perform work declined by other potential laborers. Suspect employers game the present system for the economic advantage of using the foreigners because lower labor costs, ability to fire them, or turn them in to authorities without having a second thought of paying for tasks performed. Brutal !
What can be supposed there is a mechanism for employers to apply for government waiver of the rule when there is not enough domestic labor.