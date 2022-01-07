Gov. inspectors will enforce 20-80 illegal worker rule

Santo Domingo.- After the Government deadline issued to companies that hire irregular foreigners, the National Migration Council (CNM) will now discuss what actions to follow, according to Enrique García, Director of Immigration

García said they will begin inspections in companies and employers to verify that they have established the hiring of foreign workers with skillful documentation

Companies cannot hire more than 20% of

foreigners on their staff.

The official explained that, at the meeting, convened for tonight by the president, Luis Abinader, “all angles of the decision will be discussed, such as: when will the inspections begin, if the term will be extended or if they will be more flexible the requirements.”