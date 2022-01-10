Fuel prices increase between RD $ 1.50 and RD $ 4.00

The price of a gallon of premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 273.60 and regular gasoline at RD $ 258.50 ( Free Daily File )

The price of all fuels for the second week of January 2022 will suffer increases of between RD$1.50 and RD$4, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) announced Friday.

For the week of January 8-14, the price per gallon of premium gasoline will be sold at RD$273.60, for an increase of RD$3.50, and regular gasoline at RD$258.50, for a RD$3 increase per gallon.

In the case of optimum diesel, a gallon will be sold to the public at RD$223.10, for an increase of RD$4, and regular diesel will be sold at RD$204.60, for an increase of RD$3.50 per gallon.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be sold to consumers at RD$142.60, increasing RD$1.50 per gallon, according to the new MICM resolution. The rest of the hydrocarbons will remain unchanged.