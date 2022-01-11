Tender aims to buy 800MW from natural gas

Santo Domingo.- The three electricity distribution companies (EDE) presented tender for the purchase and sale of between 700 and 800 megawatts of energy, and guarantee the generator that remains with the contract a contract term of 180 months (15 years).

Through the international public tender for new generation, identified as EDES-LPI-NG-03-2021, the Unified Council of Distribution Companies (CUED) specifies that the process is reserved exclusively for projects that generate natural gas in combined cycle.

Among the requirements detailed by the CUED in the bidding conditions is that there be two units, with a minimum capacity of 350 megawatts and a maximum of 400 megawatts (net power) each, for a total power to be contracted of a minimum of 700 and a maximum of 800 megawatts plus or minus 5%.