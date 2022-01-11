The dollar costs more in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The price of the US dollar against the Dominican peso dismissed 2021 on the rise, and has been maintained during the first days-, after a sustained to depreciation for much of last year.

Since the last week of December of last year and until the first five working days of 2022, the currency has continued to appreciate against the peso, according to the records of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD).

The sale of the dollar in the spot market went from trading at RD$57.36 on December 27 to RD$57.79 on Friday, January 7.

In the first week of 2022, the dollar registered an average sale in the spot market of RD$57.67 to one. In the first days of this year, the currency has increased its price in each of them.