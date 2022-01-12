Dominican remittances jump to US$10.4B in 2021: Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported Tuesday that in December 2021 the remittances reached US$940.8 million, surpassing by US$68.5 million those registered in December 2020. Also, that value exceeded by US$284.1 million, or 43.3%, the remittances received in December 2019, the year prior to the pandemic.

According to the statement, total inflows this year reached US$10.4 billion, about US$2.2 billion more than the same period in 2020, registering 26.6% year-on-year growth, this being the highest level ever reached.

“The continuous improvement in economic conditions in the United States (USA) is one of the main factors that continues to influence the behavior of remittances, since 83.2% of December flows came from that country.”