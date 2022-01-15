Fuels continue to increase

The Government once again announced increases in the price of fuels, increasing from RD$2.00 to RD$5.00 per gallon.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mypimes (MICM) informed yesterday that for the week of the 15th to the 21st of this month, premium gasoline would cost RD$278.60 per gallon, for an increase of RD$5.00; In contrast, regular gasoline will go up RD$4.00, sold at RD$262.50 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the price of optimum diesel will be sold at RD$ 228.10, for an increase of RD$ 5.00 per gallon, and regular diesel at RD$ 208.60 per gallon, for an increase of RD$ 4.00.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be offered to the public at RD$ 144.60 per gallon, for an increase of RD$ 2.00.

Fixed-price

The only fuel that keeps its price fixed for next week is natural gas, which will continue to sell for RD$28.97.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the increase is due to the impact and volatility of the increases in international oil prices.