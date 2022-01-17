Dominicans are 3rd highest remitters

Santo Domingo.-Mexicans, Guatemalans and Dominicans were the Latin Americans who sent the most remittances to their countries between January and September 2021. The citizens of those

ations sent US$56.2 billion.

Mexicans, whose country borders the United States, from where the main flow of remittances to the Latin American region is generated, sent US$37.35 billion in the first nine months of last year, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

In its report “Preliminary balance of the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021”, in which ECLAC measured 14 countries in the region, Guatemalan workers are listed as the second largest amount of money sent to their nation in the cited period, with US$11.0 billion.

Dominicans, until September 2021, had sent their relatives in the country US$7.9 billion, being the third conglomerate of emigrant workers that sent the most remittances in the first nine months of that year

The Central Bank recently reported that total incoming remittance flows last year reached US$10.4.5 billion.