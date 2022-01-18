Builders question rise in cement prices

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Promoters and Builders of Homes of Cibao (Aprocovici) understands that there is no justification for the increase that the price of cement and other construction materials has experienced in the last year.

Landy Colón, president of Aprocovici, said that this increase cannot be attributed to the rise in the dollar or the increase in freight, “because in the case of cement it is produced here.”

By January 2022, this input is marketed almost one hundred pesos more expensive than for the same date of the previous year. In that market, cement is sold for RD$450 per unit