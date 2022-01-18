Dominican export free zones exceed US$7.1B threshold

Santo Domingo,- The value of exports from free zones operating in the Dominican Republic experienced an absolute growth of US$1.3 billion during 2021, which represents an increase of 22.7% compared to the previous year.

In a press release, the National Council of Export Free Zones (CNZFE) reported that the sector’s exports totaled US$7.1 billion last year compared to the US$5.9 billion registered in 2020.

“For the first time in the history of the free zones of the Dominican Republic, the threshold of US$7.1 billion was exceeded, which constitutes a record figure in the exports of this sector, which in turn represented 60.4% of the total exports of the c country,” pointed out the director of the CNZFE, Daniel Liranzo, citing figures from the Directorate of Customs (DGA).