Free trade zone exports increased 22.7% during 2021

Among the subsectors with the highest growth in terms of exports are Jewelry (74.9%), Tobacco and Cigar Manufacturing (38.6%), Textile Manufacturing (40.80%), Medical Products (6.5%) and Electrical and Electronic Products (4.3%).

In 2021, the value of exports from free zones experienced an absolute growth of US$1,316 million, which represents an increase of 22.7% compared to 2020.

In a press release, the National Council of Export Free Zones (CNZFE) reported that the sector’s exports amounted to US$7,143.3 million during 2021 compared to the US$5,827.7 million registered in 2020.

“For the first time in the history of the free zones of the Dominican Republic, the threshold of US$7,000 million was exceeded, which constitutes a record figure in the exports of this sector, which in turn represented 60.4% of the total exports of the country,” said the executive director of the CNZFE, Daniel Liranzo, citing figures from the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

Exports from free zones

Likewise, Liranzo stated that thanks to the actions and support provided by the government headed by President Luis Abinader, employment levels reached 183,232 direct jobs in the free zone sector, the highest figure in the last 17 years.

The head of the CNZFE added that the statistics on exports and jobs in the free zone sector during 2021 show the incredible recovery and growth that this sector experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.