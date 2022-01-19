Abinader says all jobs have been recovered

Madrid.- The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, said Tuesday that the country has recovered all the jobs that were lost during the pandemic and 40,000 new ones have been created.

“We have recovered 40,000 more jobs than we had before the pandemic. It is important to go to the opening of a hotel and see all those Dominicans who got their jobs back,” Abinader said in a brief speech at the Road Show of the Ministry of Tourism, prior to the start of Fitur.

Abinader received recognition from Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), for his support of the sector.