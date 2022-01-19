Dominican tobacco exports set a record US$1.2B

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM) highlighted the “unprecedented” figures of Dominican tobacco exports in 2021, which reached US$1.2 billion, marking a historical peak in the last 10 years, which represents a growth YoY of 32%, and 30% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.

According to a press release from the General Directorate of Customs, this growth is mainly explained by exports of cigars and cigarettes, which went from US$787 million in 2020 to US$1.04 billion in 2021. Raw or unmanufactured tobacco exports showed significant growth, going from US$10 million in 2020 to US$50 million in 2021.