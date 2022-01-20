Businessman highlights tobacco exports

Santo Domingo, DR

For the executive president of Tabacalera A. Fuente, Ciro Cascella, this is a “historic moment for Dominican tobacco” since its exports amounted to US$1,236 million in 2021.

Cascella said that this is a sign that in 2022, that sector will continue its consolidation to consecrate the Dominican Republic as the world’s leading country in tobacco exports.

Cascella assured that one of the reasons that explain this global leadership is the support of the government of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, who a few weeks after taking office presented a plan to relaunch the tobacco sector.

In addition, the businessman said that the growth of this economic activity is thanks to the people who work in the farms and factories, who learned to live with the pandemic and attributed the sector’s success to the quality of the products and raw materials generated in the country.

“That combination of factors allows today, this small Caribbean island to be a world tobacco giant,” he said.

Cascella indicated that the country’s image enjoys an excellent economic moment, attracts investments, and is a quality market.

The president of Tabacalera A. Fuente predicted 2022 full of success and growth, “especially in handmade cigars, further strengthening our products and country brand in important markets such as the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.”