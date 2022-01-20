Dominican Gov. contracted debt of US$4.03B in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State contracted debts of RD$221.7 billion (US$4.03 billion) during the past year, of which 83.6% corresponded to external commitments (RD$185.4 billion) and the rest (RD$36.3 billion) internal.

This was announced by the Minister of Finance, José Manuel -Jochi- Vicente, who reported that 87.4% of the financing plan for 2021 was executed and that the decrease in the need for loans was possible thanks to a timely spending plan.

Likewise, Vicente reported that the fiscal deficit ended last year at 2.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP), equivalent to RD$144.8 b billion.