Dominican Republic power plant trust sparks distrust

Santo Domingo.- While the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the People’s Force (FP) questioned this Wednesday the trust agreement of the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC), from the government and the official party defend it.

Yesterday, although the PLD was crucial for the approval in the Chamber of Deputies of said contract, through a statement that organization expressed its opposition to it and asked President Luis Abinader to withdraw the initiative from Congress.

According to the PLD party, this initiative is “harmful to the national interest” and demanded that the government “first clearly explain to society the reasons for transferring Punta Catalina to a trust and how that would improve the management and efficiency of said generating plant.”

While the Political Directorate of the People’s Force yesterday requested that the Punta Catalina trust agreement go to public hearings in the Senate.