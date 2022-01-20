Dominican Republic power plant trust sparks distrust
Santo Domingo.- While the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the People’s Force (FP) questioned this Wednesday the trust agreement of the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC), from the government and the official party defend it.
Yesterday, although the PLD was crucial for the approval in the Chamber of Deputies of said contract, through a statement that organization expressed its opposition to it and asked President Luis Abinader to withdraw the initiative from Congress.
According to the PLD party, this initiative is “harmful to the national interest” and demanded that the government “first clearly explain to society the reasons for transferring Punta Catalina to a trust and how that would improve the management and efficiency of said generating plant.”
While the Political Directorate of the People’s Force yesterday requested that the Punta Catalina trust agreement go to public hearings in the Senate.
According to the PLD party, this initiative is “harmful to the national interest” What !!!!! The Punta Catalina power plant is the PLD’s baby from the time it was conceived, built, and operated. It has been painted with scandals and controversial dealings under PLD administrations. PLD is better off remaining silent at this time.
A trust for the plant is a way to insulate it from further abuse from conniving individuals. A trust may not be perfect, but suggest it is a better shield against criminals exploiting the plant.
Apparently, the Trust will operate in secrecy. Why? Isn’t that just a different way for criminals to exploit the plant?
Don’t like the secrecy. It is said Celso Marranzini Perez, a former head of CDEE, will be the leader of the group. It smells.
The group should be headed by someone who is a business expert, has some knowledge of the electricity sector, and has never been in collaboration with electric sector or government. An impartial chief is warranted.