Banks overseer offers stats, transparency

Santo Domingo.- The Banks Superintendence (SB) presented its new institutional statistics section, which collects data on the services offered to citizens and the entities under its purview.

The publication of this information is carried out for the first time in the transparency portal of the institution, with the interest of strengthening and guaranteeing accountability actions to the entire Dominican population.

In this manner, the SB ensures correct compliance with current regulations on transparency and free access to public information, and guarantees that any interested citizen has access to information on the development and results of its operations.

“The adequacy of this section puts an immediate value in the hands of the Dominican population, but it also implies a future commitment to transparency, regardless of who is running the institution,” said the Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernández.