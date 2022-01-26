Over 400,000 motorists fail to renew tags

Santo Domingo,- The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) reported that as of Tuesday, 1,131,108 vehicle owners have renewed their vehicle circulation tax (marbete), corresponding to the 2021-2022 period.

The figure means that 419,668 vehicles capable of renewing the tax have not completed the process with four working days remaining for the purchase of the tag, whose term expires next Monday, January 31.

In total, 1,550,776 vehicles must acquire the circulation tag, according to data from the DGII. Internal Taxes reported that it has collected 78.7% of the estimated amount for the renewal of the label.