Dominican Exporters get World Customs’ kudos

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo) was distinguished with the certificate of merit from the World Customs Organization (WCO), awarded for its contribution to the digital transformation of customs, for the adoption of an effective culture and for the creation of a data ecosystem.

The recognition was delivered by the Director General of Customs, Miguel Sanz Lovatón to the president of Adoexpo, Elizabeth Mena, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the official body, within the framework of the celebration of International Customs Day, which is celebrated on January 26 of each year.

With this commemoration begins the inaugural session of the Customs Cooperation Council of 1993, current WCO, which is the only world body that deals with the study of international customs techniques, which performs this recognition annually and that in this 2022 Adoexpo was one of the recognized.