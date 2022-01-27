US$150M plant to recycle 450 tons daily

Santo Domingo.-During an act headed by President Luis Abinader, the Viamar and Rizek groups began construction work on a solid waste recycling and recovery plant in the La Nasa area of San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province (Dominican northeast).

The work, which will be built with an investment of 180 million dollars, will have the capacity to produce 450 tons of garbage per day. Also generate energy from the use of waste.

Óscar Villanueva, from the Viamar company, stressed that the initiative will represent a great step forward for the country, as a contribution to the solution of the environmental problem created by improper waste management.

“Today we open the doors of a project that will transform the way of dealing with this matter and turn it into an opportunity for national development”