Business-Gov. push to reduce greenhouse gases

Santo Domingo.- The Popular Foundation, ECORED, CONEP, the Ministry of the Environment and the National Council for Climate Change, together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) renewed the commitment of the Dominican private sector to reduce gas emissions of the greenhouse effect and develop actions to facilitate adaptation to climate change, through the “Business Coordination for Climate Action (AEAC)” initiative.

Among the measures, they contemplate promoting the generation of energy from waste, sustainable mobility and the circular economy.

They also aim to preserve the upper river basins, build green homes, establish cooperatives with communities for waste collection or create wastewater treatment plants.

These initiatives are the result of a consultation process that the productive sectors, represented in the National Network of Business Support for Environmental Protection (ECORED) and the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), carried out in work groups. The intention of these voluntary climate action measures is to contribute to the fulfillment of the country’s goals, called the Nationally Determined Contribution.