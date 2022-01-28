Dominican Gov. wants deals with Qatar

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines and the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons said Wednesday before a delegation from the State of Qatar the investment potential that the country has in the areas of electricity and fuels.

Both Antonio Almonte and Vice Minister Walkiria Caamaño stressed how important it would be for the Dominican Republic if that Arab State were interested in exploring and investing in these two lines.

Almonte pointed out that the government headed by President Luis Abinader is interested in Qatar being aware of and collaborating with the hydrocarbon exploration efforts in the Dominican Republic and making investments in the renewable energy line.

“For us it is very important that you are interested in this type of exploration and investment in the Dominican Republic,” Almonte said during a meeting with the delegation of officials and entrepreneurs.