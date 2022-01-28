Dominican Republic big business urges booster shot

Santo Domingo.- The deadline for resolution 000069, of the Ministry of Public Health, to take effect, expires next Monday, January 31, which representatives of the business and union sectors take advantage of to call on the population to contribute their grain of sand and go to the vaccination centers to comply with the norm and continue reactivating the economy.

“We advocate that citizens make a great effort to get vaccinated and protect themselves from this and other variants that may come,” said Pedro Brache, president of the National Business Council (Conep).

It emphasized that the Dominican State has made an effort and sacrificed resources to ensure the health of the population and added that now “it is up to each one of us to do our bit for the collective health of our country.”