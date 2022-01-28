Santiago rentals skyrocket as construction fizzles

Santiago.- Owners of houses and offices increased the prices of their rents, said tenants, while stating that it is an abuse. They also pointed out that the increases in housing rentals range between 2,000 and 4,000 pesos.

“I have lived for seven years in a small house on Vicente Estrella street in the Los Pepines sector of Santiago, I pay five thousand pesos a month for rent, but the owner told me that as of February 12, which is the date of payment, I have to have 7 thousand, or else I will be evicted” complained the private employee Josefa Martínez. But also lawyers, accountants, real estate agents and other people who have rented offices, complained that they have been notified by the owners, that there will be a readjustment in the rental payment rates.

While this is happening, some construction of family houses is paralyzed, due to increases in the prices of construction materials.

“I am building a little house in my community of Los Ranchos in Sabana Iglesia, to stop paying rent, but now I have stopped construction because the materials are very expensive, but I will have to make an effort and bring it forward because together with my wife and children the we need” said the worker Jorge Batista.