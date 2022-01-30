These are the services that increased their prices the most in December 2021

Santo Domingo, DR

According to information from the National Classification of Economic Activities (CNAE), the economic activities that presented the principal increases in December 2021 were accommodation activities, with 6.90%; other professional, scientific, and technical activities, with 6.88% and, activities of travel agencies and tour operators and reservation services and related activities, with 5.28%.

A document from the National Statistics Office (ONE) reveals that these activities contributed positively to the monthly variation with 0.48 percentage points compared to November 2021.

Likewise, the report highlights that the primary decreases were obtained in land transport and pipeline transport areas, with -6.08%; transport by air, with -7.66%, which subtracted 0.99 percentage points from the monthly variation.

Annual variation

From December 2020 to November 2021, the economic activities that presented the principal increases according to CNAE divisions were: publishing activities, with 28.20%; accommodation activities, with 13.67% and storage and transportation support activities, with 12.46%. As a result, these activities contributed positively to the accumulated variation with 1.10 percentage points.

The principal decreases occured in the land transport and pipeline transport sectors, with -4.81%; air transport, with -4.02% and water transport, with -3.35%, which subtracted 0.83 percentage points from the accumulated variation.