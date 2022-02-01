Dominican Republic starts megatourism project

Santo Domingo.- The energy production in Pedernales (southwest) is not enough for the megatourism development project at Cabo Rojo in that province, promoted by the government of Luis Abinader.

The project considers the construction of a solar farm among the sources to diversify the energy matrix of the region.

According to the estimates set forth in the plan, the demand for energy would increase to 72% in the next 20 years, as the hotels projects are developed.

For 2015, the establishments in Pedernales with the largest number of employees estimated that, in percentage terms, spending on salaries ranked second, only behind the cost of electricity, which in some cases represented up to 60% of expense totals.