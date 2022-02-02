Average salary in 2021 was US$492 monthly

Santo Domingo.- The average salary with which 2021 closed in the country was RD$28,500 (US$492) or higher than the RD$23,690.36 that the family basket of the poorest class cost in December, but lower than the national average of RD$40,074.16.

The records in the Dominican Social Security System (SDSS) total 2,322,771 jobs, with a wage bill of RD$61,753.4 million, reports the Social Security Treasury (TSS).

According to its statistics, there is a growth of 14.09% in jobs registered in the Single Information, Collection and Payment System (SUIR) and 9.70% in the average salary compared to 2020.