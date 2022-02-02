Central Bank: Dominican economy grew 12.3% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- Although it had advanced preliminary figures, the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic today gave the official ones: the country’s economy grew by 12.3% in 2021, year-on-year inflation stood at 8.50% and it is projected that the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) grow between 5.5 and 6% this year.

In a document that summarizes the main economic results of last year, the Central Bank highlights that, when comparing the behavior of the Dominican Republic in 2021 with the latest GDP projections published by the International Monetary Fund for Latin America, this result places the country as the best performer in real terms relative to pre-pandemic levels.

“In this sense, GDP growth stood at 4.7% in 2021 compared to 2019, reflecting a real reactivation of the Dominican economy instead of a statistical rebound, contrary to the case of many of the Latin American economies, whose levels of economic activity will not exceed those existing prior to the pandemic.”