If the Government removed the subsidy, fuel would increase by at least 37 pesos

Santo Domingo, DR

If the government removed the fuel subsidy, these would increase by at least 37 pesos, estimated the National Association of Fuel Retailers (Anadegas), Juan Matos.

At the same time, Matos warned that if fuel prices rise exorbitantly, not only would there be more inflation in the country, but also station sales, which they have said have dropped considerably due to the pandemic, would drop even more.

“Increases always decrease sales. It is not convenient for us that fuel becomes more expensive,” Matos said on Wednesday during a press conference in which they expressed their opposition to the government restoring the subsidy to carriers.

Recently, President Luis Abinader recognized that the fuel subsidy is a significant burden for the State that, according to his words, is impossible to maintain.

“It is impossible to continue. We subsidized the price of oil, of all hydrocarbons, last year for about 13 billion (pesos)… It is impossible to continue with that. It is impossible,” said the president during an interview in the morning program Hoy Mismo, which is broadcast on Color Vision (channel 9).

Days later, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) communicated that the government would continue to assume part of the increases in fuel prices not to transfer the increases to the population.

The MICM indicated that it would try, according to the possibilities of the national budget, to absorb most of the increases, as it has done since last year.