A US$60M industrial center for the North region

Santo Domingo.- What they have called the largest and most important shopping center in the entire North region and which will house more than 35 service companies in Dajabon, was announced Wednesday afternoon by several business groups.

The strategic alliance worth US$60 million is made up of the business groups Capital Holding, Constructora Calyon Finance and the Chinese Commercial, Production and Investment Office in the Dominican Republic (Ocpird), who are in charge of developing the Hispaniola Border Multimodal Zone, and for this they signed a agreement.

Richard Wu, president of the Ocpird, after the signing of the agreement of intent in the “Joint Venture” mode, explained that Capital Holding will sell 50 percent of its real estate to the Ocpird, also providing all the permits to operate as a industrial park and as a logistics area, protected by Law 12-21 that creates the Special Zone for Integral Border Development.