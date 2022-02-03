Over 200 exotic cars entered the country last year

Santo Domingo.- Through the streets and highways of the Dominican Republic luxury vehicles or also known as “high-end” travel Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Land Rover, Bentley, BMW and Audi, among others, are part of the cars and SUVs that can be seen on the country’s roads.

Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, Volvo, Aston Martin and other luxury brands are part of the 202 units of the year that entered the Dominican vehicle fleet between 2020 and the first week of last year, according to the 2021 vehicle fleet statistical bulletin, prepared by the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).

However, the figure represented a drop of 45.2% in relation to the 369 new luxury units that were imported into the country in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the DGII.

Imports of “zero kilometer” vehicles from the main luxury firms have been declining since 2015, although they are approximate figures, because the Internal Revenue document groups under the concept “other” models of European and American brands of high and low pectrum.