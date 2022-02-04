Abinader meets with investors in high-tech projects

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader met this Thursday virtually with Dominican ambassador to the United States, Sonia Guzmán, who led a trade mission of US capital companies that plan to make investments in the Dominican Republic.

The companies Sky Power Global, Temple Allen Industries and Ridge Partners Línea Noroeste explained to Abinader their projects and the benefits in terms of jobs and generation of opportunities that they could bring in the aeronautical and energy production sector of the Dominican Republic.

SkyPower Global, with a recognized international presence, presented a local manufacturing project for solar panels and generation of up to 500 megawatts of energy, identifying Pedernales (southwest) as the ideal geographical area for said investment.