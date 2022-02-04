Alliance bolsters Dominican energy transition

Santo Domingo. –Total Energies, a global multi-energy company with a local presence since 2010, and MARTÍ, a business group with more than 60 years of service in the Dominican Republic and a presence in Central America and the Caribbean, announce a strategic alliance to accompany the country in the energy transition.

This alliance will result in a 50/50 economic joint venture, uniting the TotalEnergies brands; Sunix and Tropigas Natural, which belong to MARTÍ, in a network of more than 190 service stations, which will be operated under the TotalEnergies brand.

Likewise, the commercial activities of both companies in the distribution of natural gas, fuels, lubricants, solar and other renewable energies will be expanded, reinforcing their leadership position in this market.

