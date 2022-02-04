Another increase! Government increases 3, 4 and 5 pesos to fuel

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) announced today the increase of fuels between 1 and 5 pesos for the week of February 5 to 11.

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$287.60, for an increase of RD$4.00 per gallon, and Regular Gasoline will cost RD$270.50, for an increase of RD$4.00.

Meanwhile, Regular Gasoil will cost RD$217.60, up RD$5.00, while Optimum Gasoil will be sold at RD$236.10 per gallon, up RD$3.00.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will cost RD$147.60 per gallon, increases RD$1.00, and Natural Gas maintains its price and will still be sold at RD$28.97 per m3.

Meanwhile, Avtur will increase RD$4.60 and cost RD$198.98; Kerosene will increase RD$4.00 and be sold at RD$227.60; Fuel Oil will cost RD$162.95 per gallon, increasing RD$4.00 and 1% Fuel Oil will cost RD$180.29, after an increase of RD$4.08.