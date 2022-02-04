Central Bank figures key to decide where to live

Santo Domingo.- Live in Santo Domingo or in the eastern region? Moving from the National District to Santiago? In economic terms, the answers to these questions could be answered by knowing where it is cheapest to live.

The data compiled by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic can offer an idea. In fact, they allow us to understand how the household cost has evolved over time, for example, from 2011 to 2021.

These staples include various items ranging from food, clothing, medicines, medical consultations, transportation, appliances and education, among others.