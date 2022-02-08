Dominican dealers cringe as car prices soar

Santo Domingo.- “A 2022 Toyota Hilux (truck), which I sold to a client for $56,500 in August, has now been resold, used and with five thousand kilometers, for $58,500; 2,000 more than it cost new.

This quote, which corresponds to Juan Peña, administrator of one of the dealers located on Avenida 27 de Febrero, in the National District, summarizes the period that the automotive industry is experiencing: a revaluation of new and used vehicles, caused by various factors .

Peña stated that, in addition to the $2,000 increase in the price of the aforementioned pickup, the client had to pay another $55,000 pesos for the transfer. “And I have information that this same vehicle, when it arrives new at the end of April, because there isn’t one, will cost between 62,000 and 63,000 dollars.”