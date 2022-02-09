Dominican economy to grow 6%, inflation and all

Santo Domingo.- In an analytical document prepared by technicians from the Central Bank, it is recognized that the deceleration of inflation in the country has occurred at a slower rate than expected.

However, it is projected that the momentum shown by domestic demand, the recovery of tourism, the high flows of foreign direct investment and the revitalization of public investment will contribute to the Dominican economy growing up to 6.0% in 2022.

In the document “Monetary policy rate: main tool of central banks,” the institution’s technicians explain that, in Latin America, most central banks have had to increase their interest rates more rapidly to face high inflationary pressures and depreciation of their currencies, as well as to avoid potential capital outflows.