Gov. starts US$506M metro line of 7.3km

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government has begun the construction of Line 2C of the Santo Domingo Metro, which, together with the announced Santo Domingo Train, is one of the major projects that seeks to reduce traffic.

President Luis Abinader, together with Rafael Santos Pérez, executive director of the Office for the Reorganization of Transport (Opret), broke ground Tuesday for the work that will be ready in 24 months -according to projections- and which will cost around US$506 million.

Of that amount, US$110 million will be for the construction of a side road and US$396 million for the extension of Line 2C, which will be made up of five stops, distributed over 7.3 kilometers.

Of that length, 800 meters will be below ground through a mining tunnel connected to the María Montez station, and 6.5 kilometers will be an elevated span.