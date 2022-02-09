Santo Domingo backwater barrio gets a redo

Santo Domingo. .- Construction work on other sections of the Nuevo Domingo Savio project is going full steam ahead, extending almost to the lower part of the Juan Bosch and Duarte bridges.

Caribe reports progress in the work in which the “South Access Road” is being built, which leads to the La Ciénaga neighborhood.

Under the hot sun, a group of workers, accompanied by machines such as land cranes, were seen toiling with the fitting of sheet piles in the waters of the Ozama River.